Mehbooba, Soz question release of Ashish Mishra

He is accused of running over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri last year

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Salman Anees Soz on Friday questioned the release of Ashish Mishra, sonof a Union Minister,accused of running over protesting farmers in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri last year.

“Umar Khalid, Fahad Shah, Waheed Para and Siddique Kapan are languishing in jail on trumped up charges. But a Minister’s son walks away scot-free after allegedly running over farmers. In Godse’s India, criminals roam freely and those who speak the truth are jailed,” Ms. Mufti said in a tweet.

Mr. Soz, son of former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz, also questioned the bail granted to Mr. Mishra. “Jamia shooter got bail. Shaheen Bagh shooter got bail. Lakhimpur Kheri accused killer got bail. This is the doctrine of ‘bail is a rule, jail is an exception’,” Mr. Soz said.