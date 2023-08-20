HamberMenu
Mehbooba slams J&K administration for ‘selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service’

Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers & pro ISI has been normalised, Mehbooba wrote

August 20, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz. File

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (JKPDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti’s reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz. File | Photo Credit: ANI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on August 20 slammed the Jammu and Kashmir administration for selectively terminating Kashmiri employees from service by labelling them as "terrorist sympathisers". 

Ms. Mehbooba's reaction comes a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Bank sacked its chief manager Sajad Ahmad Bazaz for allegedly being a "threat to the security of the State".

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former chief minister wrote, "Selectively terminating Kashmiri employees by wrongfully dubbing them as terrorist sympathisers & pro ISI has been normalised."

"The accused isn't given a chance to prove his innocence with the government acting as judge & jury. This hooliganism is meant to frighten Kashmiris into submission," she added.

In an order on Saturday, the managing director of the bank stated that "after considering the facts and circumstances of the case contained in the report received from credible agencies that the activities of Mr. Sajad Ahmad Bazaz...posted at Internal Communication and Marketing Department are such as to warrant his dismissal from service under Rule/Provision 12.29 in OSM (Officers Service Manual)."

"The order maintains that in the interest of the security of that State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry into the case of Mr Sajad Ahmad Bazaz ..."

The Jammu and Kashmir government is the majority shareholder in the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

