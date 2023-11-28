HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mehbooba slams arrest of students in Jammu and Kashmir

The students were arrested after police launched an investigation into a complaint by a non-local student who alleged his college mates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans

November 28, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. File.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on November 28 termed as "shocking" and "disconcerting" the arrest of seven university students for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also requested the union territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the issue.

“Disconcerting & shocking that cheering for a winning team too has been criminalised in Kashmir. Normalising slapping of draconian laws like UAPA on journalists, activists & now students reveals the ruthless mindset of the establishment towards youngsters in J&K. Hearts & minds of people through barrel of a gun (sic),” Ms. Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The arrested youths are studying at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir. The students were arrested after police launched an investigation into a complaint by a non-local student who alleged his college mates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans after India lost the final match and the cup to Australia.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / arrest

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.