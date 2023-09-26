Mehbooba seeks equitable share of J&K’s lithium reserves

September 26, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday raised her concerns over the Centre’s move to auction lithium reserves in J&K and sought an equitable share for the Union Territory (UT).

Ms. Mufti, also president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed her apprehensions that lithium reserves “will be exploited and offered to crony capitalists associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)“.

“It will potentially deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their fair share in the wealth generated from these resources,” Ms. Mufti said.

She accused the Centre of taking over water and minerals resources since August 5, 2019, when the special status of J&K was ended. J&K has estimated lithium reserves of 5.9 million tonnes which will be opened for auction this year.

“Lithium is a globally coveted resource, and Jammu and Kashmir’s reserves are of great importance not just for our region but for the entire nation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the exploitation of these resources benefits the people of Jammu and Kashmir and not just a select few,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said the Government of India must ensure equitable distribution of the wealth generated from Jammu and Kashmir’s lithium reserves. “There is a need for transparency, fair compensation, and active involvement of local stakeholders in the decision-making process,” Ms. Mufti added.

