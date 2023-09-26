HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Mehbooba seeks equitable share of J&K’s lithium reserves

Mehbooba Mufti accused the Centre of taking over water and minerals resources since August 5, 2019

September 26, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti expressed her apprehensions that lithium reserves “will be exploited”.

President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti expressed her apprehensions that lithium reserves “will be exploited”. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday raised her concerns over the Centre’s move to auction lithium reserves in J&K and sought an equitable share for the Union Territory (UT).

Ms. Mufti, also president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed her apprehensions that lithium reserves “will be exploited and offered to crony capitalists associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)“.

“It will potentially deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their fair share in the wealth generated from these resources,” Ms. Mufti said.

She accused the Centre of taking over water and minerals resources since August 5, 2019, when the special status of J&K was ended. J&K has estimated lithium reserves of 5.9 million tonnes which will be opened for auction this year.

“Lithium is a globally coveted resource, and Jammu and Kashmir’s reserves are of great importance not just for our region but for the entire nation. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the exploitation of these resources benefits the people of Jammu and Kashmir and not just a select few,” Ms. Mufti said.

She said the Government of India must ensure equitable distribution of the wealth generated from Jammu and Kashmir’s lithium reserves. “There is a need for transparency, fair compensation, and active involvement of local stakeholders in the decision-making process,” Ms. Mufti added.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.