Mehbooba Mufti’s mother seeks rescheduling of ED probe

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s mother has sought rescheduling of her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

"Ms. Mufti’s mother had been asked to appear before the investigating team for recording her statement on Thursday. However, she sought another date, expressing her inability to join the probe,” an ED official said.

The agency will now issue a fresh summons to her under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency initially questioned Ms. Mufti last month. After the questioning, she had told presspersons that the ED officials had asked about her father late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s property in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara.

In March, after the ED sent the first summons to her, Ms. Mufti had approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief. However, the Court did not stay the summons.

