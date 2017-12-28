Other States

Mehbooba Mufti’s brother takes oath as Cabinet Minister

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N. N. Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, MLA Chadoora Javaid Mustafa Mir and other cabinet ministers pose for a group photograph after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly inducted ministers, at Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A noted cinematographer, Tassaduq Mufti was nominated by the Governor as a member of the State Legislative Council on December 22

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, brother of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and Chadoora MLA Javaid Mustafa Mir took oath as ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet.

Governor N. N. Vohra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators at Raj Bhavan

A noted cinematographer, Tassaduq Mufti joined the PDP at a function organized to commemorate his father Mufti Mohammed Sayeed’s first death anniversary on January 7.

He was nominated by the Governor as a member of the State Legislative C ouncil on December 22 to fill up a vacancy created by the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh who resigned from the basic membership of the PDP on October 22.

On December 22 itself, Minister of State for Haj and Auquaf, Syed Farooq Andrabi, had also resigned from the council of ministers, citing “personal reasons“.

Andrabi submitted his resignation to his niece Mehbooba Mufti and it was forwarded to the Governor who accepted it.

Earlier on December 15, Tassaduq Mufti resigned as coordinator of the CM’s Grievance Cell, setting the stage for his nomination to the Legislative Council and induction into the State cabinet.

