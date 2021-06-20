Mehbooba Mufti to take call on meeting PM Modi later

A PDP spokesman said that it was unanimously decided that party president would be authorised to take a final call during her meeting with members of the Gupkar alliance.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti chaired a meeting in Srinagar on Sunday and decided to take a final call on meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Gupkar alliance meeting.

“All members of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) shared their inputs on engaging the Centre. It was unanimously decided that Ms. Mufti will be authorised to take a final call during her meeting with members of the Gupkar alliance,” PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari said.

Sources said Ms. Mufti is for nominating National Conference president Farooq Abdullah as the Gupkar alliance leader to meet the Prime Minister on June 24 in Delhi.

Dr. Abdullah, heading an amalgam of five political parties, is likely to call a meeting on Tuesday.

The Union Home Secretary on Saturday extended an invitation to 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to meet Mr. Modi in Delhi in what is the first political outreach since the Centre ended special constitutional position of J&K in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sajad Lone also chaired a meeting of his Peoples Conference in Srinagar.