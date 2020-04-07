Other States

Mehbooba Mufti shifted to her residence, detention continues

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, at present detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was shifted from a make-shift jail to her residence, officials said in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The order to shift the Ms. Mufti, who was initially put under preventive custody on August 5 last year and later booked under the stringent PSA on February 6, was issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department.

The order stated that she was being shifted from a subsidiary jail at Maulana Azad Road to “Fairview Gupkar Road,” which is her official residence.

Before shifting her, the government accorded status of subsidary jail to her official residence with immediate effect, it said.

