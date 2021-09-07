Other States

Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest

People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed she had been placed under house arrest in Srinagar, a day after she criticised the police for showing ‘disrespect’ to the body of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

“GOI [the Government of India] expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I’ve been placed under house arrest today because according to administration the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Ms. Mufti said in her tweet.

The former Chief Minister, after a party meeting in Srinagar, agitated over the “maltreatment” of the body of Geelani on September 2.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 12:42:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mehbooba-mufti-says-she-is-under-house-arrest/article36332670.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY