Mehbooba Mufti says she is under house arrest

Statement comes day after she criticised police over ‘disrespect’ to body of Geelani

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed she had been placed under house arrest in Srinagar, a day after she criticised the police for showing ‘disrespect’ to the body of Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

“GOI [the Government of India] expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. I’ve been placed under house arrest today because according to administration the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” Ms. Mufti said in her tweet.

The former Chief Minister, after a party meeting in Srinagar, agitated over the “maltreatment” of the body of Geelani on September 2.