Mehbooba Mufti says ED has summoned her mother

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti has said her mother was served a notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday and asked her to appear in person before it.

“On the day the PDP chose not to meet the J&K Delimitation Commission, the ED sent a summon to my mother to appear in person for unknown charges. In its attempts to intimidate political opponents, the Government of India (GOI) doesn’t even spare senior citizens. The Agencies like the NIA and ED are now its tools to settle scores,” she said in a tweet.

A copy of the summon dated July 6, 2021 has been tweeted by Ms. Mufti. It reads that the attendance of Gulshan Nazir, wife of late Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, is necessary in connection with a case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.


