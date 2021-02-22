Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP president

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was re-elected as the president of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday.
“Ms. Mufti was unanimously re-elected as J&K PDP president for a period of three years. Her name was proposed by senior leader G.N.L Hanjura and seconded by Khurshid Alam,” PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari said.
PDP senior leader A.R. Veeri was the chairman of the party election board.
Ms. Mufti, who was jailed in 2019 and continues to face a tough political situation post August 5, has been the party president since 2016.
The party’s zonal and district level leaders, former legislators and ex-ministers participated in the polling. The electoral college both from Kashmir and Jammu provinces voted to elect the party president.
Ms. Mufti’s three-year term ended in October last year “but the fresh elections were delayed due to the pandemic”.
Her re-election comes at a time when the party is seeing an exodus of several senior leaders in the wake of the Centre’s move to end J&K’s special constitutional position on August 5, 2019.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath