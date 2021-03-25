Mehbooba Mufti appears before ED in money laundering case

Srinagar

25 March 2021 12:25 IST

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had said she was willing to be questioned in Srinagar, ‘preferably at her residence or through a videoconference from Srinagar’.

: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Srinagar in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

An official confirmed to The Hindu that Ms. Mufti arrived at the ED office in Srinagar.

The ED had summoned Ms. Mufti on March 15 in the case. However, she approached the court and pleaded for a stay on the summons, but the Delhi High Court did not grant the same.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, she said in a letter to the ED that she was not in a position to appear on March 22 “as she has prior commitments that cannot be cancelled at such short notice”.

However, Ms. Mufti said she was ready and willing to be questioned in Srinagar, “preferably at her residence or through a videoconference from Srinagar”.