Mehbooba joins Kashmiri Pandits to celebrate Raksha Bandhan

August 31, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:43 am IST - SRINAGAR

Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined Pandits at the ancient Thajiwara Temple for their annual ‘havan’ during Raksha Bandhan

The Hindu Bureau

PDP President Mehooba Mufti. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on August 30 joined Kashmiri Pandits in celebrating Raksha Bandhan in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara town and prayed for the return of the community to the Valley.

Ms. Mufti and her daughter Iltija Mufti joined Pandits at the ancient Thajiwara Temple for their annual ‘havan’ during Raksha Bandhan. 

“Despite being a Muslim-majority state, Kashmir has long been celebrated for its tradition of coexistence and shared heritage. The temple visit by Ms. Mufti underlined this spirit of inclusivity,” a PDP spokesman said.

The PDP said Ms. Mufti’s visit comes at a crucial time “when divisive narratives threaten to fracture unity across the nation”.

Ms. Mufti called for unity and understanding between Kashmiri Muslims and Pandits, especially given the circumstances of the mass migration of Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990s. She stressed “mending the bonds of trust and friendship that were strained during those tumultuous times”.

Meanwhile the PDP has announced the appointment of Iltija, as media advisor to the party president.

Ms. Iltija has been in charge of Ms. Mufti’s social media since 2019. She emerged as a vociferous critic of the Centre’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 while mainstream J&K leaders were behind bars.

