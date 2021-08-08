Mehbooba for ‘self-rule’ as final settlement of Kashmir problem

PDP chief holds interactive session with youth leaders from across Kashmir Valley

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday pitched for “self-rule as a final settlement” of the Kashmir problem, as she held first-ever interactive session with youth leaders from across the Kashmir Valley since the removal of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019.

Interacting with 150 youth leaders invited for a detailed presentation and discussion over the PDP’s self-rule formula, Ms. Mufti said, “Our ‘Self-Rule’ document is the only viable and acceptable road map to make a headway on Kashmir. It addresses both the external and internal dimension of the Kashmir issue, which can result in peace and prosperity not only in Jammu and Kashmir but the entire sub-continent.”

Ms. Mufti, who faced a major exodus of senior party leaders after the Centre’s August 5, 2019 move, is rebuilding her party on her ideological agenda. Over 150 youth leaders were invited from all constituencies and districts of the Kashmir Valley.

“All youth leaders discussed the current situation and gave their feedback. In a detailed presentation on the ‘Self-Rule’ document, it was stressed how the document is the only viable, practicable, innovative and accommodative road map,” PDP spokesman Suhail Bukhari told The Hindu.

He said the youth leaders also expressed “serious concern” over shrinking space for dissent. “The party leaders discussed the recent charge sheet filed against PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra. It is a matter of concern for the party the way Mr. Parra is being treated,” Mr. Bukhari said.

The PDP has demanded immediate release of Mr. Parra and all other detainees from Kashmir. “Youth showed their support to Ms. Mufti’s vision and steps taken to resist any move to dilute Jammu and Kashmir’s status,” Mr. Bukhari added.