Mehbooba demands release of J&K prisoners on parole

Srinagar

08 May 2021 04:18 IST

She writes to PM pointing to COVID-19 threat

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding the release of Kashmiri prisoners on parole in the wake of the pandemic. “A democratic and civilised country like India shouldn't drag its feet and must release detainees from J&K immediately, so that they can return home at a time when life feels so threatened.”

