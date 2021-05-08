Other StatesSrinagar 08 May 2021 04:18 IST
Mehbooba demands release of J&K prisoners on parole
Updated: 08 May 2021 00:26 IST
She writes to PM pointing to COVID-19 threat
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding the release of Kashmiri prisoners on parole in the wake of the pandemic. “A democratic and civilised country like India shouldn't drag its feet and must release detainees from J&K immediately, so that they can return home at a time when life feels so threatened.”
