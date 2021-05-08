PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding the release of Kashmiri prisoners on parole in the wake of the pandemic. “A democratic and civilised country like India shouldn't drag its feet and must release detainees from J&K immediately, so that they can return home at a time when life feels so threatened.”
Mehbooba demands release of J&K prisoners on parole
Special Correspondent
Srinagar
May 08, 2021 04:18 IST
She writes to PM pointing to COVID-19 threat
