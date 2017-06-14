Mehbooba convenes all-party meet on GST

With Opposition parties alleging “compromise on J&K special status”, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting on the implementation of new GST regime here.

“The meet is to evolve a broad-based consensus on adopting any tax regime,” said Ms. Mufti at the venue of Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar. Senior Congress leader Nawang Rigzin Jora said his party sought details of the Cabinet meeting that passed the GST draft Bill last week. “We wanted to know if 101st amendment made to the constitution is in toto being ratified or a draft Bill is approved by the Cabinet. The government policy did not seem clear,” said Mr. Jora.

Democratic Party Nationalist chairman Hassan Mir said his concern is that “how J&K could benefit from GST and retain taxation powers at the same time”.

The all-party meet was attended by National Conference’s Abdul Rahim Rather, Devinder Singh Rana and Nasir Aslam Wani and Congress’ Nawang Rigzin Jora, Ajaz Ahmad Khan, Usman Majeed and G.N. Monga.