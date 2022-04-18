Mehbooba Mufti meets Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, first meet since 2016

File photo of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi with PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

April 18, 2022 22:06 IST

The meeting on Monday is being seen as the Congress’s bid to reach out to regional players for an ideological alliance

A meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti at the former’s official residence in New Delhi on Monday ended a gulf between the two leaders and indicated towards the Congress’ efforts to build an ideological alliance with regional players.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister reached Ms. Gandhi’s residence around 5.30 p.m. for a one-to-one meeting, which lasted for around half an hour.

Ms. Mufti has downplayed the meeting, calling it an “apolitical meet” and a “courtesy call”. Sources said Ms. Muftienquired about the health of Ms. Gandhi, who has been unwell.

However, the meeting assumed significance since the two leaders have not met since 2016, especially after the PDP-BJP alliance in J&K.

The death of Congress veteran Ahmed Patel, a permanent link between the two, in 2020 further widened the gulf between Ms. Gandhi and Ms. Mufti.

Sources said Ms. Mufti did share her concern over the “unending disempowerment of people of J&K” and “rising communal polarisation” across the country.Sources said the PDP leadership has been in praise of Ms. Gandhi’s recent newspaper write-up, wherein she sought to put up an ideological battle against the BJP and its top leadership.

The meeting on Monday is being seen as the Congress’s bid to reach out to regional players for an ideological alliance.