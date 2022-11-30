Mehbooba backs IFFI jury head’s criticism of ‘The Kashmir Files’

November 30, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Former J&K CM welcomes Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s decision to call out a movie that was “nothing but sheer propaganda promoted by the ruling party to demonise Muslims”

The Hindu Bureau

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday backed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s criticism of The Kashmir Files movie at the International Film Festival of India’s closing ceremony.

“Finally, someone called out a movie that was nothing but sheer propaganda promoted by the ruling party to demonise Muslims especially Kashmiris and widen the gulf between Pandits and Muslims. Sad that diplomatic channels are now being used to silence the truth,” Ms. Mufti said, in a tweet.

Ms. Mufti’s remarks came just hours after Mr. Lapid’s fresh statement, where he alleged that the movie has “fascist features” and “justifies the Indian policy in Kashmir”.

Ms. Mufti’s close aide and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar also took a dig at the movie. “The pain is real. Film is its commercial, political exploration,” he tweeted. “Vulgar comments on our saffron curriculum. Remember, it (the movie) was made a compulsory subject for schools, adults, politicians? IFFI jury head calls The Kashmir Files ‘vulgar propaganda’ on stage,” Mr. Akhtar added.

