Meghalaya violence: Man stabbed, shops set ablaze

Shillong:

02 March 2020 18:00 IST

Four shops rented to non-tribal businessmen were set on fire in Photkroh town in South West Khasi Hills District in the early hours.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed with a broken glass bottle in the Mawprem area in Shillong, as sporadic incidents of violence were reported from across Meghalaya in the aftermath of clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups that has left three people dead, police said on Monday.

Police said nobody was injured in the incident. “A 28-year-old man was stabbed with a broken bottle by an unknown miscreant on Sunday evening, while he was walking in the Lower Mawprem area. He suffered shoulder injuries and is under treatment at the Civil Hospital,” Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Gabriel Iangrai said.

There were also reports of stone pelting on vehicles plying along the national highway near Puriang village in East Khasi Hills District on Sunday evening, he said.

The situation in Meghalaya is “under control” and additional forces are deployed in vulnerable areas, the AIGP said.

Curfew, which was imposed in the city and its outskirts, was relaxed from 6 a.m. to allow students to appear in Board Examinations, East Khasi Hills District Magistrate Matsiewdor War Nongbri said.

He, however, said curfew will be reimposed as soon as the exams get over.

The indefinite curfew imposed in areas under Sadar police station, Lumdiengjri police station and those under the Cantonment Beat House will continue, Nongbri said.

Most shops, banks and business establishments were shut and attendance in government offices was thin in the affected areas, officials said.

Mobile internet and messaging services have been temporarily suspended in six districts of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region to curtail rumours that can deteriorate law and order, they said.

The death toll in the clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups increased to three on Sunday after a 37-year-old man was killed by three unidentified people at his house in East Khasi Hills district, police said.

The clashes had broken out between KSU members and non-tribals during a rally organised against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and to demand implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), at Ichamati on Friday.

Eight people have been arrested and a magisterial inquiry has been instituted to probe into the incident, police said.