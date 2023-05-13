ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya: UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah wins Sohiong assembly seat

May 13, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - SHILLONG

The election was held on May 10, as voting was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly polls on February 27

PTI

United Democratic Party candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Thabah on May 13 won the Sohiong assembly seat in Meghalaya, defeating his NPP nominee by over 3,400 votes, an election official said.

The election was held on May 10, as voting was adjourned due to the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly polls on February 27.

With the win, UDP’s strength in the 60-member House increased to 12. The NPP has 28 MLAs.

"UDP candidate Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh has won by 3,422 votes against Samlin Malngiang of the National Peoples' Party," Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI.

Synshar polled over 16,600 votes, while Samlin secured more than 13,200 votes, he said.

