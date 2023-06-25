HamberMenu
Meghalaya tribal council resolves to oppose UCC

The Centre’s bid to implement the Uniform Civil Code would affect the customs, traditions, practices, inheritance, marriage, and religious freedom of the Khasi community, it said

June 25, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

A tribal council in Meghalaya has unanimously passed a resolution to oppose the implementation of the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in areas within its jurisdiction.

The UCC is envisaged to be a common set of personal laws on marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and succession that would be applicable to all citizens irrespective of religious affiliations.

Moving the resolution on June 24, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, the chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), said that the UCC would affect the customs, traditions, practices, inheritance, marriage, and religious freedom of the Khasi community.

The Khasis are a matrilineal community where the youngest daughter becomes the custodian of the family property and a child is given the surname of her or his mother. The community dominates the areas governed by the KHADC.

Two other communities in Meghalaya – Garo and Jaintia – are also matrilineal and their dominions are governed by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

“The House (council) unanimously resolved to urge the Centre not to implement the UCC in areas within the jurisdiction of the KHADC in order to safeguard and protect the interests of the Khasis as provided under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution,” Mr Syiem said.

Opposition leader Titosstarwell Chyne, who was deposed as the chief executive member of KHADC a week ago, said the members of the three autonomous district councils had met earlier for opposing the UCC.

An organisation called Synkhong Rympei Thymmai, meaning ‘Home Hearth Restructured’, has been trying to change the matrilineal system of the Khasis to patriarchal for the community to be “in sync” with the world beyond. EOM

