Meghalaya to get Northeast’s first de-addiction centre for youths

Shillong:

31 March 2021 11:39 IST

The centre will be run by KRIPA Foundation through the PPP model with the State’s Social Welfare Department, officials said.

The foundation stone was laid for a de-addiction centre for youths at the New Shillong Township by State Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla.

The first youth de-addiction centre in Meghalaya and the Northeast aims to reach out to children and adolescents in the community for early childhood intervention and risks, they said.

Laying the foundation stone on Tuesday, Mr. Shylla said there is a need for more NGOs working for the cause of de-addiction in the State, particularly in the affected districts with no facilities for counselling, treatment and rehabilitation of substance and drug users.

Several parts of Northeast have been grappling with the issue of drugs abuse.