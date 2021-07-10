‘Meghalaya spent ₹240 cr.in tackling second wave’

State spent ₹400 cr. last year: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said his government has incurred an expenditure of ₹240 crore in improving the State’s health infrastructure and procuring necessary equipment during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the government spent nearly ₹400 crore for tackling the first wave.

“Meghalaya has spent ₹240 crore, mostly for improving infrastructure and procurement of equipment such as oxygen cylinders and PPEs, as it fought the second wave of the pandemic. This is apart from the ₹6.8 crore that the State had received from the Centre for creating prefabricated structure amid the crisis,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Sangma said two cryogenic plants, one at Jengjal in the Garo Hills and the other in the State capital, are at an “advanced stage of completion”.

Expressing regret over the loss of lives due to COVID-19, the CM urged everyone to get vaccinated.

“Of the 749 people who died due to COVID-19 in the past 15 months, 691 had not taken vaccine, not even one dose. Clearly, the data indicate that vaccination is necessary to save lives,” he said.