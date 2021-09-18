Meghalaya social activist, 3 others arrested for extremism bid

GUWAHATI:

The quartet was arrested after returning from the headquarters of NSCN (I-M) in Nagaland

The Meghalaya police have arrested a social activist and three others for trying to form an extremist organisation in the State.

The quartet was arrested September 17 night after their return from the central headquarters of the extremist Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (I-M) near Dimapur, Nagaland’s commercial hub.

Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger confirmed social activist Joannes Lamare as among the four arrested. “A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter,” he said from State capital Shillong.

The NSCN (I-M), the largest extremist group in the northeast, has been on ceasefire mode since 1997 but several rounds of talks have not yielded any solution. The outfit was earlier accused of propping up the Dimasa National Liberation Army, an Assam-based outfit that declared a truce with the government a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, A.K. Mishra, reached Dimapur on September 18 to hold peace talks with the NSCN (I-M) leadership, including its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah, on September 20.