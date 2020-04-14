Meghalaya registers first COVID-19 positive case

A doctor from a Shillong hospital on Monday became the first person from Meghalaya to test positive for COVID-19, about 24 hours after a 33-year-old became Nagaland's first positive case.
The Meghalaya government has asked all residents of the State capital who visited Bethany Hospital on or after March 22 to register for tests and quarantine by calling the 108 emergency service or visiting the official websites.
Eight north-eastern States currently have 37 active cases with the first among them, a 23-year-old student from Manipur who returned from the United Kingdom, having been declared recovered.
