Meghalaya registers first COVID-19 positive case

The Meghalaya government has asked all residents of Shillong who visited Bethany Hospital on or after March 22 to register for tests and quarantine by calling the 108 emergency service or visiting the official websites.

A doctor from a Shillong hospital on Monday became the first person from Meghalaya to test positive for COVID-19, about 24 hours after a 33-year-old became Nagaland's first positive case.

Eight north-eastern States currently have 37 active cases with the first among them, a 23-year-old student from Manipur who returned from the United Kingdom, having been declared recovered.

