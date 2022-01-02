Meghalaya regional parties eye unification

GUWAHATI:

02 January 2022 18:10 IST

United Democratic Front believes regional entities can address the issues of the State’s people better than national parties

The regional parties of Meghalaya are eyeing unification ahead of the 2023 State elections.

The United Democratic Party (UDP) has undertaken the initiative with the belief that regional entities can address the issues and give shape to the aspirations of the State’s people better than the national parties.

Advertising

Advertising

The UDP is the second largest constituent of the alliance government in Meghalaya headed by the National People’s Party (NPP), which earned the national party status in 2019.

The UDP is also a member of the North East Democratic Alliance helmed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, a minor partner in the State’s alliance government.

“We need to reignite the fire of regionalism that the APHLC (All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference) had lit. For this, the regional parties need to come together,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said.

The APHLC had led the Statehood movement more than five decades ago and had formed the first government when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam as a State in January 1972.

Mr. Mawthoh said some leaders had betrayed the spirit of regionalism and joined national parties such as the Congress, which ruled Meghalaya for more than 35 years. A few quit and formed other parties, the UDP being one of them.

“We wanted to convene a meeting of all the regional parties but the pandemic played spoilsport. But we are not giving up on our greater goal of becoming a strong, united regional force,” he said.

The UDP has already formed the Regional Democratic Alliance with the Hill State People’s Democratic Party. It hopes to bring two other regional parties — People’s Democratic Front and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement — on board before the 2023 Assembly polls.

Mr. Mawthoh asserted that a larger regional force, not bound by the central policies of national parties, would be in a better position to pursue issues that the Centre may not be sensitive about. Such issues include the implementation of the inner line permit (ILP), settlement of the inter-State boundary and inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, he said.

The ILP, mandated by the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873, is a temporary travel document any Indian entering restricted areas of the northeast needs to possess. The ILP is currently required in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.