Meghalaya police want doctor tried for denying treatment to minor rape victim

The police in Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district have decided to approach the court for action against a doctor who allegedly denied treatment to a minor gang-rape victim, forcing her to travel to another hospital 75 km away.

The police arrested four persons accused of sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl.

The district’s Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi S., said they are taking up the matter with the State government as well as the court.

“The matter has an administrative part since the doctor cited jurisdictional issues. The legal aspect requires moving the court. We will register a case (against the doctor) if the court says his action is a cognisable offence,” he said.

The police had rescued the girl, who is in a state of shock, after the sexual assault at Nongalbibra in South Garo Hills district. She was taken to the nearest government-run civil hospital at Williamnagar, about 22 km away in East Garo Hills district.

But the doctor refused to treat her on the grounds that the crime had been committed in another district.

“A case of a 14-year-old, who was reportedly raped by 4 persons, has been sent here for opinion and medical examination. Since the case has been requisitioned by Nongalbibra police station under South Garo Hills district, Meghalaya, therefore, the case for opinion and medical opinion is referred to Baghmara Civil Hospital, South Garo Hills,” the doctor had written on the medical slip.

The victim was eventually taken to Baghmara, about 75 km from Williamnagar.