Meghalaya, Nagaland polls | Activists’ parties battle ‘BMW’ culture

February 15, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - GUWAHATI

Two new political parties formed by activists have approached the 2023 Assembly polls in Meghalaya and Nagaland with a mission to gradually end the prevalent ‘BMW’ culture.

To the uninitiated, BMW expands to blanket, money and wine doled out by political parties in poll-bound States of the northeast. The culture, prevalent in the tea-growing belts of Assam and large swathes of the adjoining hill States, is said to be deeply entrenched.

But KAM Meghalaya and the Rising People’s Party (RPP) in Nagaland believe changing mindsets can help rid the region of the cash-driven culture.

“We have seen political parties buy votes to win elections and recover the money spent through scams. The people end up suffering without realizing that they end up selling their future for a pittance,” KAM Meghalaya leader Angela Rangad, who has been a part of landmark campaigns such as the Right to Information Act, told The Hindu.

She is contesting in the South Shillong constituency as an Independent against incumbent Sanbor Shullai of the BJP. Two others from KAM — the word translates into ‘work’ — contesting as Independents are Kyrsoibor Pyrtuh and Wanpynhun Kharsyntiew from the North Shillong and East Shillong seats, respectively.

Mr. Pyrtuh and Ms. Kharsyntiew are also activists who have fought for the rights of daily wagers, domestic workers and street vendors.

“Ours is more of a democratic platform than a political party formed ahead of the polls. Our goal is to change mindsets for countering money politics with ideas for meaningful development not reserved for a few privileged families,” Ms Rangad said.

The RPP was formed in October 2020 to “establish a political paradigm that defines power with morality, a social order that upholds justice for all and equality before the law, a civic governance that is based on accountability and transparency, and a citizenry that is aware of its rights and respects its obligations”.

Most of the leaders of the party were behind ACAUT (Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation) that stood up to extortion by several armed groups, including the Isak-Muivah faction of the NSCN in 2014.

“Youth, women and right-thinking leaders can come together for a new Nagaland that ensures clean governance. We believe it is possible against all odds with small steps to change mindsets,” RPP president Joel Naga said.

He is the party’s sole candidate contesting the Tseminyu constituency against R. Khing of the Nationalist Democratic Socialist Party and three others.

Two other new parties with a similar ideology are Meghalaya’s Voice of People Party, which contesting 18 sets, and Nagaland’s North East Democratic Front, which is contesting a few seats as Independents.