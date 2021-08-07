Meghalaya may reopen schools, colleges after mid-August: Education Minister

The decision will have to be taken in consultation with the Health Department, Lahkmen Rymbui said.

Meghalaya is looking to reopen educational institutions after mid-August, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Rymbui said there is a need to resume classroom teaching as soon as possible, especially in higher education institutions.

“About 50% of students eligible to avail COVID-19 vaccination have taken the vaccine. This is expected to increase further by mid-August,” he said on August 6.

“When everything has already started functioning, and even markets are opening, why not schools? This is my personal opinion, but (the decision) will have to be collectively taken in consultation with the Health Department,” he added.

He also urged the people to get vaccinated to ensure a safe environment for students.

“I am very happy that every day about 10,000 people in the State are getting vaccinated,” the Minister said.

“So, I take this opportunity to urge parents and friends all over the State to help us give education to our children by taking the vaccine doses so that our society becomes resistant to the coronavirus,” he said.