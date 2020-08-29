Meghalaya marks 19 African swine fever epicentres

Guwahati

It had killed over 17,000 pigs in Assam

The Meghalaya government has declared 19 villages across five districts as epicentres of African swine fever (ASF) after a research institute based in Bhopal confirmed the outbreak of the disease.

ASF, which originated in Africa, was first reported in February from Arunachal Pradesh where it killed an unspecified number of domestic pigs. The disease later killed more than 17,000 pigs in Assam and at least three dozen in Meghalaya.

An official of Meghalaya’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said the epicentres were marked under relevant sections of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009. The five affected districts are East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills.

“The decision was taken after the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (Bhopal) analysed tissue samples of affected pigs and confirmed the outbreak of ASF in Meghalaya,” the official said.

According to the National Action Plan for control, containment and eradication of ASF — prepared by the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying — containment restrictions are applicable within a 1 km radius of the epicentre designated as “infected zone” and in all villages within a 10 km radius of the infected premises designated as “surveillance zone”.

The State government has prohibited the transport of live pigs, pig feed, pork and pork products to and from infected zones. Movement of pig-associated supplies such as veterinary medicine and breeding tools from infected zones has also been banned.

Nagaland advisory

The Nagaland government has instructed the district Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services officers to alert all check-gates along the State’s border with Assam for suspected animal movement. The directive was issued on August 27 after the Assam government confirmed the outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among domestic cattle and buffaloes.

Animal disease experts in Assam said LSD is characterised by fever, loss of appetite and multiple nodules or lumps on the skin of cows and buffaloes. The disease has a low mortality rate of up to 5%, but it affects milk production and the economy of dairy farmers.

LSD has been confirmed in four districts of Assam while reports from two other districts were being verified.

Veterinary officials in districts bordering Assam have been told to be on guard for possible entry or transport of diseased bovines.