Meghalaya group burns Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s effigy, stages protest outside Chief Minister Sangma’s residence

November 26, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Members of the umbrella Save Hynniewtrep Mission were protesting the government’s failure in resolving the State’s 50-year-old border conflict with Assam

The Hindu Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Members of an umbrella of pressure groups in Meghalaya called the Save Hynniewtrep Mission on Saturday burnt effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others to protest the government’s failure in resolving the State’s 50-year-old border conflict with Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also staged a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma in State capital Shillong.

Hynniewtrep is associated with the pride of the Khasis, one of three principal matrilineal ethnic communities of Meghalaya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Roy Kupar Synrem, one of the mission’s leaders, said they had burnt the effigies of Mr. Shah, State Home Minister Lakhmen Rymbui and others because they had promised but failed to resolve the inter-State boundary dispute during the 75th year of the country’s Independence.

Meghalaya has been experiencing stray incidents of violence, arson and attacks on tourist vehicles since November 22 when six people, including five villagers, were killed in a firing on the border with Assam.

The Meghalaya groups want the Assam police and forest personnel responsible for the shooting to be brought to Meghalaya for trial and punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Meghalaya / Assam

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US