Meghalaya Governor suggests ‘Tiananmen treatment’ for Delhi riots

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy has suggested India could resort to the method China used in tackling the Tiananmen Square protest to handle the communal violence in Delhi.

At least 300 people died on June 4, 1989, after Chinese soldiers cracked down on pro-democracy protesters, mostly university students, in Beijing’s landmark square.

“Remember Tiananmen Square, Beijing in 1988 (sic)? And how Deng Xiaoping handled it? Perhaps there is a lesson there on how to handle the engineered disturbances of NE Delhi! I’m sure all comrades will agree!” Mr. Roy tweeted from his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Responding to a Twitter user, the Governor wrote: “Of course! Deng rescued China from the murderous cult of Maoism and took it to today’s dizzy heights! Remembering some of his quotes: “It is glorious to be rich”! “I don’t care whether a cat is black or white so long as it can catch mice.”

Trump visit

This thread was preceded by another tweet claiming that the disturbances in Delhi were timed with U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India.

“Disturbances in NE Delhi (communal, as per Times Now) were engineered to coincide with the U.S. President’s visit. Trump, like a true statesman, did not discuss India’s internal matters like Art 370 abrogation, ban on Teen Talaq or CAA. Egg on the face of Left-Islamists,” his tweet read.

On Thursday, the Governor took on Democrat and U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders for tweeting on “widespread anti-Muslim violence” in India.

Claiming the violence claimed more Hindu than Muslim lives, he tweeted: “Next Bernie Sanders is going to say most victims of 9/11 were Muslims! The first victim was a policeman called Ratan Lal-can’t he distinguish a Muslim name from a non-Muslim one? God help U.S. if he gets elected President. And God help Vermont anyway!”

Mr. Roy was on a two-month leave purportedly for medical reasons from the Raj Bhavan in Shillong from December 2019. The leave coincided with his controversial statements on the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.