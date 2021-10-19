Meghalaya Governor offers to mediate with farmers

New Delhi

19 October 2021

Govt. should listen to their demands, guarantee MSP: Malik

On a day when the Samyukt Kisan Morcha issued a ‘rail roko’ call against the three contentious farm laws, a statement by the Meghalaya Governor, Satya Pal Malik, saying BJP leaders could not enter villages in Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar, went viral. The Governor also said if the farmers’ demands were not met, BJP could not return to power.

Once again offering to mediate, Mr. Malik said farmers would call off the agitation if the government accepted to guarantee Minimum Support Price for crops.

Speaking to the reporters in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, on Monday, Mr. Malik said the government had been unreasonable with the farmers. “They have been languishing at the borders for 10 months. The government should listen to their demands. I am with them and if required I will leave the post,” he said. He added he had fought with the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and had advised them “not to do this”. “But it seems they are surrounded by people who are giving them wrong advice,” he said.

“Sarkaron ka mijaz aasman pe ho jata hai [Governments tend to become bereft of ground realities]. They don’t realise the pain [of the public]. But time forces them to listen and see. This government will also have to listen. If it fails to meet the demands, it will not return to power...in Meerut, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar, the BJP leaders can’t enter the villages,” said Mr. Malik.

“I am ready to mediate. You guarantee the MSP, I will persuade farmers. I will tell them the SC is seized of the matter, leave it,” he said.

Sources said Mr. Malik was looking to return to active politics, using the farmers’ protest as a platform.