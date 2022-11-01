Meghalaya government cracks down on violent rallyists

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Meghalaya government has begun cracking down on the organisers of the October 28 rally in Shillong that turned violent, leaving many people – mostly non-tribals – injured.

This followed the fear of a tourism promotion organisation that the violence might potentially damage the industry and kill the avenues for employment, the very reason why the rally was taken out.

The rally was organised by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) that has been known to be partisan. During the October 28 rally, members of the organisation wearing masks had shouted ‘Ha ri la jong, katba mon’ while attacking people on the streets.

The line in the Khasi language translates into, “In my own land, I can do whatever I want to.”

Breaking his silence on Monday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said several rallyists who went on the rampage had been identified and one of them arrested.

“I have instructed the police to take necessary action in connection with the violent rally. Officials have also been asked to ensure standard operating procedures are maintained (for carrying out public rallies) in the future,” he said.

The police said two FKJGP leaders – its general secretary Eldie N. Lyngdoh and senior vice-president Elton Cliff Warjri – have been summoned in Shillong’s central police station for questioning.

Monday also saw the East Khasi Hills district administration enforcing Section 144 in Shillong and adjoining areas, banning all kinds of gatherings and rallies except for religious processions.

‘Bad for tourism’

The Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum (MTDF) said the October 28 violence could potentially damage the State’s tourism industry in its best year. The State recorded more than 15 lakh tourists between January and October.

“Apart from painting the indigenous people in a very poor light, the violence is sending a bad message across the country. The act severely compromised the economic potential of the State, particularly the tourism sector,” MTDF chairperson Larysing Ming Sawyan said.

The MTDF said the aversion of people to overseas travel post-pandemic had presented a huge opportunity for tourism in Meghalaya, which could be wasted if such incidents happened and eventually affected livelihoods.

Meanwhile, two Assam MLAs – one from Congress and the other from the Bharatiya Janata Party – have urged the Meghalaya government to protect the life and property of ordinary citizens, particularly non-tribal residents. One of them has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to push for a probe by the National Investigation Agency into recurring targeted violence in Meghalaya.