Meghalaya extremist group withdraws from talks

January 04, 2024 02:20 am | Updated January 03, 2024 10:11 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), a banned armed group of Meghalaya, has decided to withdraw from the peace talks with the Centre because of the government’s alleged indifference to its demands.

Formed in 1992 with the objective of transforming Meghalaya into the exclusive domain of the Khasi community, the HNLC had come forward for formal talks a year ago.

“We deeply regret to inform you that we are reluctantly withdrawing from the peace talks with your government,” HNLC chairman Bobby Marweiñ, and general secretary Saiñkupar Nongtraw, said in a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter dated December 31, 2023, was sent via A.K. Mishra, the MHA’s advisor for the northeast India.

The HNLC’s demands included lifting the ban on the outfit, withdrawal of all pending cases against its members, and safe passage for its central leaders to facilitate the talks.

The organisation slammed the government for not “giving due consideration” to its concerns, which did not let the peace talks begin.

“...We deeply lament the failure of the peace talks. While we have demonstrated flexibility by engaging in discussions within the framework of the Indian Constitution, it is the government that remains rigid in its stance. If the government continues to disregard our voices at the negotiation table, resorting to violence becomes the only option on the battlefield...,” the outfit said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT