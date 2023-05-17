ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya DGP seeks report on inputs about regrouping of GNLA militants

May 17, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - Shillong

Issue comes to light after an internal memo by a DSP-ranked officer stated that as many as 500 youths from various districts of Garo hills have joined the outfit

PTI

Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) L.R. Bishnoi has sought a report from Superintendents of Police of five districts in the western Garo hills region on inputs about outlawed militant organisation Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA) regrouping and recruiting cadres.

He asked the SPs to submit their reports within a week.

Also Read: For peace in the Garo Hills

“They have been asked to verify the inputs [about GNLA regrouping] in their respective areas. After verification, they are to submit their reports,” Mr. Bishnoi told PTI on May 17.

The issue came to light after an internal memo by a DSP-ranked officer in West Garo Hills sought action by all police stations to thwart attempts by the disbanded militant group to regroup and recruit cadres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The memo stated that as many as 500 youths from various districts of Garo hills have joined the outfit and few have been sent to Myanmar for basic guerilla warfare training.

The police were directed to keep a close watch on the activities of the surrendered GNLA militants and businessmen who were sympathisers of the outfit in the past.

The GNLA cadres surrendered in batches in 2017 and 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US