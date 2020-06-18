Other States

Meghalaya Congress waiting for ‘Manipur effect’

File photo for representational purpose only: Congress caps being sold in Shillong, capital of Meghalaya.

File photo for representational purpose only: Congress caps being sold in Shillong, capital of Meghalaya.   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

BJP is a minor partner in the Meghalaya government led by National People’s Party, which withdrew support to the former in Manipur

The Congress in Meghalaya is “prepared to wait” for the Manipur political drama to have a “ripple effect”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a minor partner of the National People’s Party (NPP), which heads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government. All four legislators of the NPP had pulled out of the BJP-led alliance government in Manipur, leaving Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren short of majority.

“We will wait and watch since the development in Manipur is expected to have a ripple effect in our State,” said H.M. Shangpliang, the spokesperson of the Congress in Meghalaya.

The Congress in Meghalaya has 19 MLAs in the 60-member House. The MDA has 41, of which 21 are of the NPP and two of the BJP. The others mostly belong to the regional parties.

The MDA government headed by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has been under pressure from the Congress as well as coalition partners over lack of transparency and accountability.

Meghalaya’s BJP leaders, however, have denied any rift with NPP. “Meghalaya and Manipur are different States with different issues. Besides, our coalition is in a comfortable majority,” senior BJP legislator and Health Minister Alexander L. Hek told newspersons in State capital Shillong.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 18, 2020 6:44:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/meghalaya-congress-waiting-for-manipur-effect/article31861316.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY