Meghalaya Cong. appears to avert crisis

Former CM Mukul Sangma and State party president Vincent H. Pala decide to work together

The Congress in Meghalaya appears to have averted a crisis ahead of the by-elections to three Assembly seats.

Former Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul M. Sangma and Lok Sabha member Vincent H. Pala had reportedly been avoiding each other since the latter was appointed the State party president a month ago.

Dr. Sangma’s statement that the party leadership did not consult him on the appointment had triggered speculations of a rift within the Meghalaya Congress. The murmurs grew louder when he met Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata less than a fortnight ago.

But on Saturday evening, the two leaders came together for the party’s election meeting and decided to work together for the candidates to be nominated by the Congress central leadership for the by-elections.

The by-polls would be held for the Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats on October 30. The names of the candidates are expected to be announced on Monday.

“We are fielding the best candidates. People in the State have seen the performance of the government. Our base in each and every area is much better than that of the other parties,” Mr. Pala said, adding that Dr. Sangma’s strategic inputs would be of value to the party.