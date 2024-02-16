Meghalaya CM opens helpline for connecting with citizens

February 16, 2024 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST - GUWAHATI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday inaugurated ‘CM-Connect’, a helpline for people in the State to express their concerns and grievances directly.

The issues of the citizens will be addressed through Helpline 1971, he said.

The platform was dedicated to the people with a mission to make every citizen a part of the government’s development journey. It will also enable the government to gauge the delivery of the schemes, the effectiveness of different services, and programmes being implemented in the State, Mr Sangma said at the launch of the programme on the Shillong campus of the North Eastern Hill University.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The platform will enable the people to reach out to the government with queries, and the government will listen, respond by providing right solutions, and addressing the concerns,” he said.

Mr. Sangma said CM-Connect is a one-of-its-kind initiative in the country. “The entire system has been built and integrated using robust information technology, wherein every department has been connected through a single window platform,” he explained.

Helpline 1971 will be operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in five languages, including Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia. It is integrated with social media channels such as WhatsApp for citizens to reach out to the government, officials said.

The Chief Minister also launched programmes such as MegARISE, Meghalaya State Organic Mission 2.0, grassroots projects worth ₹400 crore, and disbursed funds under Green Meghalaya and Farmers’ Collectivization For Upscaling Production and Marketing System.

MegARISE or protection of vulnerable catchment areas is a step toward enacting the State Water Policy. The project will be implemented with a financial outlay of ₹344 crore and will entail capacity building of community members, enhancement of forests and other ecosystems in catchment areas, and livelihood improvement for vulnerable communities in catchment areas.

The Organic Mission 2.0 entails converting and sustaining 100,000 hectares of land to the National Programme for Organic Production-certified organic cultivation by 2029 and doubling farmers’ income through increased productivity, premium prices, and value-addition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.