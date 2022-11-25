Meghalaya CM, Ministers move NHRC over Assam border killing

November 25, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Assam police continues with ‘advisory’ against travel while Assam transporters’ organisation resume fuel supply to Meghalaya

The Hindu Bureau

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma visit family members of victims killed in the Mukroh firing incident along the Assam-Meghalaya border, in Jaintia Hills district on November 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to ensure action against those who killed six persons on his State’s border with Assam on November 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

While his high-level team met NHRC chairperson Arun Kumar Mishra in New Delhi, State capital Shillong was shut down by pressure groups to protest the killings and demand the handing over of the Assam shooters to the Meghalaya government for trial.

Editorial | Disquiet in the Northeast: On Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute  

Friday also saw the Assam police continue to issue informal advisory to people not to travel to Meghalaya in view of the volatile situation while an Assam-based fuel transporters’ organisation resumed services to the eastern part of Meghalaya. More than 40 oil tankers reached Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya by afternoon to ease tension in the hill State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sangma and his team apprised the NHRC chairperson and other members of the situation along the Assam-Meghalaya border and presented a detailed account of the firing incident that claimed the lives of five Meghalaya villagers and a forest guard from Assam.

While Meghalaya claims the villagers were from Mukroh in West Jaintia Hills district, Assam says the village is Mukhrow in West Karbi Anglong district.

ALSO READ
Meghalaya killings not tied to Assam boundary row: Centre

“The firing incident was a clear violation of human rights by the Assam Police and the Assam forest guards. A central agency will inquiry into the matter,” Mr. Sangma said in a video message after the meeting with the NHRC chief.

Seeking the NHRC’s support, he stressed the need for the sensitisation of forces deputed in sensitive border areas to prevent such incidents where precious lives are lost.

Mr. Sangma was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Home Secretary Cyril V.D. Diengdoh and other senior officials.

The Meghalaya Human Rights Commission had earlier taken up the Mukroh firing case and directed the State’s Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report within 15 days.

Offices, shops closed

The anger in parts of Meghalaya, triggered by the border shooting, has refused to die down.

On Friday, five pressure groups including the Khasi Students’ Union observed their ‘non-cooperation day’ by forcing all shops, offices and financial institutions to close down.

The pressure groups have called for a rally on Saturday.

There were a few stray incidents of violence over the last 24 hours with masked men attacking people on the streets, mostly non-tribal. Among the victims was hearing-impaired Alok Kumar from Bihar.

Posted as an Audit, CGST and Customs inspector in Guwahati, he was in Shillong for a two-week mandatory training at the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics for promotion to Superintendent. He was shifted to a private hospital in Guwahati on Friday after initial treatment in Shillong.

Meanwhile, the United Christian Forum of North East India said it was pained by the unpleasant incidents that happen on the inter-State borders in the region and expressed solidarity with all those who are trying to settle the problems amicably.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US