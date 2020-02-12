Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma removes brother as State Home Minister

In a major Cabinet reshuffle, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has removed his brother James K. Sangma as the Home Minister of the State in view of the alleged discontentment expressed by other Ministers against him.

The coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government have been demanding the removal of James K. Sangma as Home Minister over his alleged involvement in illegal transportation of coal.

James K. Sangma was also shifted from the district Council Affairs Department.

The Chief Minister’s elder brother was given the charge of taxation besides Information and Public Relations Departments, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary M.S. Rao on Tuesday.

He will retain others portfolios – Power, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers’ Affairs and Law.

Lahkmen Rymbui of the United Democratic Party (UDP) will be the new Home (Police) Minister of the State while Urban Affairs Minister Hamletson Dohling will now take charge of the district Council Affairs Department, the notification said.

“The Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister is pleased to order the reallocation of portfolios of the (four) Ministers...,” the notification read.

Mr. Rymbui will also continue to hold charge of Education, Forest and Environment and Border Area Development Departments.

Mr. Dohling of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) will retain Municipal Administration and Information Technology portfolios. Besides, Health and Family Welfare, AL Hek of the BJP will hold additional charge of Home (Jail) and Home (Passport) Departments.