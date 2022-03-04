Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma defends withdrawing probe consent to CBI, says it's “normal”

NDA-ruled Meghalaya has become the ninth State to withdraw the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probes conducted within their territorial limits

NDA-ruled Meghalaya has become the ninth State to withdraw the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probes conducted within their territorial limits

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday defended his government's withdrawal of general consent to the CBI for investigations in the State, asserting it was a normal procedure to take permission from a State government before launching a probe.

The NDA-ruled Meghalaya has become the ninth State to withdraw the general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probes conducted within their territorial limits, top CBI officials revealed to a Parliamentary panel on Thursday.

“It is a normal thing… many states have taken this decision and it is aligned with that. Anybody who comes in here has to take consent from the state. That's all. It is a normal procedure,” Mr. Conrad told journalists at the Arts and Culture premises where the Assembly session is temporarily held.

The CBI's functioning is governed by the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, and therefore it must mandatorily obtain the consent of the State government concerned before beginning investigations into a crime in any other State. The consent of the State government can be either case-specific or general.

The Chief Minister said, “The decision was made quite a long time ago. I can't remember the date (but) it was done a very long time back.” The BJP is part of the ruling coalition, National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in Meghalaya led by Chief Minister and National People's Party leader Conrad Sangma. It is unusual for a NDA government to withdraw the general consent given to CBI, something which Opposition ruled States have been resorting to in the last few years.

Opposition ruled States have in the past have alleged the Central government uses central agencies such as CBI and Enforcement Directorate to target politicians from rival parties.