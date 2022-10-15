Meghalaya Chief Minister to convince anti-railway groups

Shillong is the only urban centre that’s not part of a project to link all State capitals in the northeast due to protests from local groups

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is keen on convincing anti-railway groups to let Shillong be a part of an ambitious project to put all the State capitals in the northeast on the railway map of India.

Pressure groups such as the Khasi Students’ Union have been opposed to the plan of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to take the railway line to Shillong or any strategic place nearby because of the fear that it would bring in “unwanted outsiders” unless certain mechanisms such as the Inner Line Permit are in place.

The permit system is currently applicable in four northeastern States — Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland. A visitor to these States needs to possess this travel permit based on a British-era regulation for a limited period of stay.

“Connectivity is important. It is good to see the railway go to Nagaland. We hope to address the concerns of the people of Meghalaya for a positive outcome,” Mr. Sangma told journalists hours after President Droupadi Murmu flagged off a passenger train connecting Mendipathar in Meghalaya and Shukhovi in Nagaland on October 14.

Mendipathar, in the North Garo Hills district, adjoins the border with Assam and is the only railway station in Meghalaya.

In May 2017, the NFR put the work on a 22-km stretch from Tetelia in Assam to Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi on hold following protests. This railhead was to have been extended to Shillong, about 75 km uphill from Byrnihat.

Currently, the capitals of only Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura are connected by railways. Four other capitals — Gangtok (Sikkim), Imphal (Manipur), Aizawl (Mizoram), and Kohima (Nagaland) — are expected to be linked in five years.