Meghalaya Cabinet nod for setting up seven outposts along border with Assam

November 29, 2022 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - Shillong

The Meghalaya Cabinet on November 29 approved a proposal to set up police outposts at seven locations, including the violence-hit Mukroh village, along the State’s boundary with Assam.

The Cabinet nod was given following the killing of six people in the violence that had on November 22 broken out along the inter-State border after a truck allegedly laden with illegally felled timber was intercepted by forest guards from Assam.

CBI will probe Assam-Meghalaya border firing, Amit Shah assures Meghalaya CM

"The Cabinet approved the proposal for setting up seven BoPs across the Khasi Jaintia Hills region. Of these outposts, two will be erected at Mukroh and Tihwieh villages along the inter-State border in West Jaintia Hills district,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma told reporters after the meeting of the Council of Ministers.

“Other BoPs will be set up in Langpih, Lejadubi, Umwali, Muriap and Rani along the Assam-Meghalaya border,” he said.

“The existing BoPs in Patharkhmah and Kyrshai will be upgraded to police stations,” the Chief Minister said. According to CM Sangma, the expenses for operating each of the BoPs will be around ₹2 crore annually.

Mr. Sangma said his government also directed the State's Director General of Police to pay a visit to certain villages in the disputed border areas and submit a report.