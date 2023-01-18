ADVERTISEMENT

Meghalaya Cabinet Minister, 4 MLAs resign before announcement of poll date

January 18, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:34 pm IST - Shillong

The five are set to join the United Democratic Party (UDP), sources in the party claimed.

PTI

Meghalaya PHE Minister Renikton Tongkhar and four other sitting MLAs of the State resigned from the Assembly on Wednesday hours ahead of the Election Commission announcing the poll date, Assembly official said.

Besides Mr. Tongkhar, those who resigned are Trinamool Congress MLA Shitlang Pale, suspended Congress MLAs Mayralborn Syiem and PT Sawkmie and Independent MLA Lambor Malngiang, he said.

The Assembly currently has 42 members.

"We have received the resignation letters of five MLAs. Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh has received them in person," Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons told PTI.

Lyngdoh is the president of the UDP, which is a key alliance of the Conrad Sangma government in the State.

Mr. Sangma, who is the National People's Party supremo, leads the ruling six-party Meghalaya Democratic Alliance. The BJP, which has two MLAs, is part of the MDA. The MDA government is the third coalition to last its full term in power in the State in over 50 years.

