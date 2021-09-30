Five dead as bus plunges into river in Meghalaya

GUWAHATI:

The Meghalaya State Transport Corporation was travelling from Tura to Shillong

Five people died and 16 were injured when a Meghalaya State Transport Corporation bus plunged into a river early on September 30.

Police said the night super bus, travelling from Tura to State capital Shillong, fell off a bridge into the Ringdi River in East Garo Hills district.

“Five people died on the spot. The injured were first taken to the Rongjeng Primary Health Centre, from where the critically injured were shifted to the civil hospital at Williamnagar,” a senior police officer said.

The passengers were asleep in the bus when the accident took place. The driver of the bus was among the dead.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma tweeted: “Pained by the unfortunate MTC bus accident at Nongchram Bridge that claimed precious lives. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish speedy recovery to those injured.”