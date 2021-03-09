Meghalaya Assembly ‘gets high’ on rice

Govt has no intention to legalise local alcoholic beverages made from fermented rice: Minister

Rice rode rum for a spirited debate in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly on Tuesday.

Excise Minister Kyrmen Shylla informed the House that the government had no plans to legalise local alcoholic beverages from fermented rice.

Like most ethnic communities of the Northeast, the Garo, Khasi and Jaintia people in Meghalaya brew the ‘bitchi’ and ‘kaid um’ from fermented rice.

A question on rice-based brews from Independent MLA Syntar Klas Sunn triggered the discussion.

Mr. Shylla cited two reasons why the State cannot make local alcoholic brews legal. “As a non-milling State, Meghalaya does not have broken rice to be used for brewing. Besides, people primarily use rice as a staple food,” he said.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma intervened when Mr. Sunn drew a comparison in the consumption pattern of rice and rum.

“I don’t think it is fair to compare the consumption of rice and rum. Meghalaya consumes 4 lakh metric tonnes [annually] but produces about 3 lakh metric tonnes of rice. There is a clear shortage in the supply of rice, so its consumption as a staple food is a priority,” he said.

Mr. Sunn insisted on legalising local brews from fermented rice which, he said, could boost the local economy and generate employment when jobs were hard to come by.

But Mr. Sangma said diverting rice meant for consumption to the breweries would create more complications.