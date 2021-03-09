Meghalaya Assembly ‘gets high’ on rice

Rice rode rum for a spirited debate in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly on Tuesday.
Excise Minister Kyrmen Shylla informed the House that the government had no plans to legalise local alcoholic beverages from fermented rice.
Like most ethnic communities of the Northeast, the Garo, Khasi and Jaintia people in Meghalaya brew the ‘bitchi’ and ‘kaid um’ from fermented rice.
A question on rice-based brews from Independent MLA Syntar Klas Sunn triggered the discussion.
Mr. Shylla cited two reasons why the State cannot make local alcoholic brews legal. “As a non-milling State, Meghalaya does not have broken rice to be used for brewing. Besides, people primarily use rice as a staple food,” he said.
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma intervened when Mr. Sunn drew a comparison in the consumption pattern of rice and rum.
“I don’t think it is fair to compare the consumption of rice and rum. Meghalaya consumes 4 lakh metric tonnes [annually] but produces about 3 lakh metric tonnes of rice. There is a clear shortage in the supply of rice, so its consumption as a staple food is a priority,” he said.
Mr. Sunn insisted on legalising local brews from fermented rice which, he said, could boost the local economy and generate employment when jobs were hard to come by.
But Mr. Sangma said diverting rice meant for consumption to the breweries would create more complications.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath