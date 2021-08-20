Meghalaya Assembly autumn session to commence from September 10

Shillong

The session is set to be held from September 10 to 17

The autumn session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will commence from September 10, officials said on August 20. The session will be held from September 10 to 17, they added.

The calendar for the upcoming session was approved during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) headed by Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on August 19, the officials said. According to Assembly officials, there will be six working days of which government business has been allotted for September 10, 14 and 17, while for private members’ business on September 13, 15 and 16.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said that the Opposition had wanted to have a longer session as the duration is "not enough". Mr. Sangma said he would prevail upon the concerned committee to increase the allotment of days for the private member business. "We will try to optimally utilize these available days that have been allotted for private member business,” he said.

